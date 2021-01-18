Hackney boxer Lawrence Okolie attempts to become Britain's next world champion

Published: 2:00 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 2:06 PM January 18, 2021

Lawrence Okolie celebrates after his win over Nikodem Jezewski in their WBO International Cruiserweight title bout - Credit: Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

Hackney Cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie aims to become Britain’s next World Champion in just his sixteenth fight when he clashes with Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO crown on Saturday, March 20.

The 28-year-old has an impressive record of 15 fights and 15 wins with 12 of them being by knock-out.

Okolie claimed the EBU European Cruiserweight Title with a seventh-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Yves Ngabu in October last year, capping a successful 2019 which saw four knockouts in as many fights for the Hackney man.

Glowacki (31-2, 19 KOs) knocked out Germany’s Marco Huck in eleven rounds to win the WBO World Title in 2015 before widely outpointing Steve Cunningham in his first defence.

He suffered the first defeat of his career against Ukrainian pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight.

The Polish southpaw earned the interim WBO Title by decisioning Maxim Vlasov at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago in November 2018 but was stopped in three rounds by Latvia’s Mairis Briedis last year in a challenge for the full title.



