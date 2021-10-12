Hackney boxer Liam Dillon wins English title

Published: 4:19 PM October 12, 2021

At the second time of asking, Hackney scaffolder, Liam Dillon claimed the vacant English super-featherweight crown with a majority points victory over Northolt’s Dennis “The Menace” Wahome at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

Scores were 96-94 and 98-92 for Dillon, with a curious tied score of 95 apiece from the third judge.

There was no doubt that Dillon, 25, deserved his points success and his victory now propels the fighter higher up the domestic fistic ladder, with the likelihood of a British title shot.

It was a fight of contrast which featured Wahome often on the move around the ring, switching from a southpaw stance and then back to orthodox and countering Dillon whenever he could, whereas Dillon was largely the aggressor and “making” the fight as such.

To make sure of his victory Dillon further upped the pace over the last three sessions, throwing hurtful shots to head and body and a huge onslaught in the final three minutes saw Wahome in considerable trouble and in danger of being halted for the first time in his professional career.

After the fight a delighted Steve Kipps, Liam’s chief coach, told the Gazette “We knew Wahome would be a clever and elusive opponent and so he proved to be, but to win a title you have to “boss” the contest and this is just what Liam did.

"He was generally in control and finished very strongly to make certain that he would get the decision this time. He deserved to win and he can now go on and challenge for other honours.

"We are very proud of him and his performance was very good and very professional.”

The new English champion told the Gazette: "My performance was good, perhaps I could have a bit less hesitant at times and his game plan of being constantly on the move with the ropes at his back meant that I had to chase him throughout all of the fight.

"I dealt with his style and my power told in the end as I was only one shot away from stopping him in the tenth and final round.

"I am off on holiday now and when I get home I’ll be back in the gym and ready to start preparing for my next contest, hopefully this will lead in turn to a shot at the British title, this would be a great test for me.”