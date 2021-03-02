'Dare To Change Your Life': Hackney boxer Lawrence Okolie's new book

Published: 6:00 PM March 2, 2021

Hackney boxer Lawrence Okolie has released a book called ‘Dare to change your life’ to inspire others to catch their dreams.

In 2012 the 28-year-old cruiserweight was working in McDonald’s in Victoria Station, weighing over 19 stone and feeling his life was lacking any sense of direction.

By chance on his lunchbreak he managed to catch Anthony Joshua win gold at the London Olympics – and in that moment something snapped in Okelie.

He decided then and there he would become an Olympic boxer, and he did. Four years later he represented Great Britain at the Olympics, in 2017 he turned professional, and now he is managed by Anthony Joshua himself.

In Dare to Change Your Life, Okelie discusses turning his life around. He shares 41 short life lessons and writes about how to focus your mind on your goals, however ambitious they are.