Hackney Half Marathon set to return on May 22

The Hackney Half Marathon will take place on Sunday May 22 - Credit: Julian Gregory

The Hackney Half Marathon is set to return on Sunday May 22 with some 28,000 runners taking to the streets.

Runners will take on the 13.1-mile route as they cruise down Mare Street through a carnival of sounds, pass by the famous Town Hall, head through the historic Broadway Market and then take in Hackney Wick, flush with vibrant street art.

Green spaces including Haggerston and Downs Park will also be explored, as runners cross over 12 canals and rivers and enjoy a panoramic view of the Olympic Park.

There is no need for headphones with the raucous, joyful spirit of jazz to the energetic compsitions of brass bands, as Hackney Half's talented and diverse line-up of musicians keep you motivated and inspired on the route.

Runners will receive a medal at the end of the race, which takes inspiration from the vibrant feel of Hackney and the culture within.

It is a fitting reward for completing such an iconic London challenge but with very limited places available to the sell-out event, runners have until Friday April 22 to secure their spot on the start line.

For more information and to sign up visit limelightsports.club/event/hackney-moves-2022/hackney-half.







