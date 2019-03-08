Hackney’s Jackman bags BBL Trophy with London City Royals

Orlan Jackman (right) celebrates winning the BBL Trophy with the London City Royals (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

Hackney’s Orlan Jackman lifted the BBL Trophy with London City Royals after picking up a 90-82 overtime victory over rivals London Lions.

The 30-year-old started his BBL career with London Lions in 2012-13 before enjoying spells in Germany and Portugal, as well as back home with Worcester, Newcastle and Cheshire before joining the Royals for their inaugural season.

The Great Britain star has now helped his side bag their first piece of silverware at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

The Lions were 38-36 ahead at the halfway stage before the Royals fought back to lead 56-53 heading into the fourth period.

The Royals Ed Lucas was left loose to knock down the triple with six seconds left to make it 72-72 and take the game to overtime.

They then hit eight unanswered points and eventually went on to win 90-82 in the first all-London final for 22 years.