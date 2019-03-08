Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney’s Jackman bags BBL Trophy with London City Royals

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 March 2019

Orlan Jackman (right) celebrates winning the BBL Trophy with the London City Royals (pic Graham Hodges)

Orlan Jackman (right) celebrates winning the BBL Trophy with the London City Royals (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

Hackney’s Orlan Jackman lifted the BBL Trophy with London City Royals after picking up a 90-82 overtime victory over rivals London Lions.

The 30-year-old started his BBL career with London Lions in 2012-13 before enjoying spells in Germany and Portugal, as well as back home with Worcester, Newcastle and Cheshire before joining the Royals for their inaugural season.

The Great Britain star has now helped his side bag their first piece of silverware at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

The Lions were 38-36 ahead at the halfway stage before the Royals fought back to lead 56-53 heading into the fourth period.

The Royals Ed Lucas was left loose to knock down the triple with six seconds left to make it 72-72 and take the game to overtime.

They then hit eight unanswered points and eventually went on to win 90-82 in the first all-London final for 22 years.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stoke Newington building collapse: Man narrowly avoids being crushed by tumbling bricks

Emergency services closed High Street while they cleared away the rubble.

Stoke Newington building collapse: New CCTV footage shows just how close man came to death

Police at the scene.

Braydon Works: Storage facility can be turned into a temporary Bobov 45 synagogue - but only once ‘excessive’ hours are cut back

The fire at Braydon Works started after water leaked in through the roof and onto a fuse box. Picture: Adrian Holliday

Hackney Wick FC founder Bobby Kasanga in film about football’s role in tackling knife crime

Bobby Kasanga on the football pitches at Hackney marshes.

Yarde takes a step closer to shot at world title thanks to emphatic victory over Reeves

Anthony Yarde (left) and Travis Reeves during the WBO Intercontinental Light-Heavyweight Championship bout (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Most Read

Stoke Newington building collapse: Man narrowly avoids being crushed by tumbling bricks

Emergency services closed High Street while they cleared away the rubble.

Stoke Newington building collapse: New CCTV footage shows just how close man came to death

Police at the scene.

Braydon Works: Storage facility can be turned into a temporary Bobov 45 synagogue - but only once ‘excessive’ hours are cut back

The fire at Braydon Works started after water leaked in through the roof and onto a fuse box. Picture: Adrian Holliday

Hackney Wick FC founder Bobby Kasanga in film about football’s role in tackling knife crime

Bobby Kasanga on the football pitches at Hackney marshes.

Yarde takes a step closer to shot at world title thanks to emphatic victory over Reeves

Anthony Yarde (left) and Travis Reeves during the WBO Intercontinental Light-Heavyweight Championship bout (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hackney’s Jackman bags BBL Trophy with London City Royals

Orlan Jackman (right) celebrates winning the BBL Trophy with the London City Royals (pic Graham Hodges)

The Tape/Slide Project: Rio Cinema archive presents unique look at Hackney in the 1980s

A young boy poses for the camera while his friend reads a Garfield comic. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive / Alan Denney

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Betar Bangla radio’s Ripon Ray: How fashionista turned political activist and debt advisor

Ripon Ray: Picture: Rukya Khan

O’s fire warning shot to chasing pack with another win

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists