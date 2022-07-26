Hackney youngsters celebrate success at London Youth Games

Young people in Hackney did themselves proud by winning the 45th London Youth Games ParaGames Trophy with impressive performances in the inclusive events in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

The ParaGames Trophy is awarded to only one of the 33 London boroughs and Hackney stood out consistently across the season, with their greatest successes in Boccia, ParaGames Football and ParaGames Athletics.

Disabled young people have been amongst the most isolated in society during the Covid-19 pandemic as uncertainty and fear around coronavirus has also impacted their mental health. The ParaGames events give young people with impairments the opportunity to boost their mental wellbeing through exercise and a chance to socialise with other children and take pride in representing their community.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said: "I am really proud of the young people of Hackney who won the ParaGames Trophy at the London Youth Games - what a fantastic achievement, especially as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"It wouldn't have been possible without the pupils and staff from Stormont House School, so thank you to them for their commitment and dedication."

Hackney started their winning run in March, winning gold at the Boccia finals, after winning all three games in the knockout stages, and beating Lambeth 4-1 in the finals.

In May, Hackney went on the win first place in the Boys ParaGames Athletics, a pan-disability event, at Mile End as youngsters aged 12-18 competed in track and field.

The boys boasted wins in the 100m in the Severe Learning Disability and Ambulant E category, 200m in the SLD and Ambulant D and E categories, and won the Javelin Severe Learning Disability category and Shot Put Wheelchair category.

Hackney also placed second in the Girls ParaGames Athletics on the same day, taking first place in the 100m Ambulant E category, Standing Long Jump Severe Learning Disability category, Javelin Mild Learning Disability category, and Shot Put Ambulant E category.

In mid-June, Hackney went on to win the Boys ParaGames Football trophy against 16 borough teams at Jack Carter Pavillion, beating Camden in the finals, and finished second in the Girls ParaGames Football.

Hackney celebrate ParaGames football success at the 2022 London Youth Games - Credit: www.jgmoloney.com

Martha, who took part, said: “It’s a really good experience to be here. It’s good for self esteem and for team building.”

Hackney also won the Inner London trophy for the first time in history this year.

Geoff Thompson MBE, Chair of London Youth Games, added: “Congratulations to Hackney and all those involved in London Youth Games. In a 2012 Olympic and Paralympic 10th Anniversary year, Sport, and London Youth Games is a great unifier in bringing communities together.

"Each one of us is aware of lives being lost on London’s streets and I believe sport and London Youth Games has such an important role in boosting our young people’s life chances, creating opportunities, and ultimately saving lives.

Hackney celebrate at the ParaGames Football competition at the 2022 London Youth Games - Credit: www.jgmoloney.com

"I became Chair of London Youth Games to give more young people the chance to participate in the Games and I want to create a youth games where every single young Londoner wants to be involved in some way, assisted by all the agencies who support our efforts, providing a real and lasting legacy opportunity for all.”

The events were part of the ‘Open Games’, which young people who either live or go to school in a London borough can compete in. The ‘Open Games’ is delivered in partnership with Nike and our 33 London local authority members.