Hackney seal victory over Pacific at Millfields

Published: 7:00 AM June 17, 2021

Hackney sealed a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Pacific in the blistering sun at Millfields on Saturday.

Pacific won the toss and make first use of a good looking track although Rob Perrett, the still point of Hackney’s turning world, opened the bowling alongside Archie Woodhead.

The opening 11-over spell went for just 34, with Perrett and Woodhead finishing with figures of 1-16 and 2-18 from six overs respectively.

The first change bowlers of Kartik Joshi (2-37) and Jotham Tonge (2-18) continued to keep the run rate in check.

Tonge struck with the first ball of his opening two overs, while Joshi, seemingly keen to add a sense of symmetry to the bowling partnership, struck in each of his last two overs.

In a difficult batting innings, the main resistance was carved out by John Deighan (30) as Charan Noothula and Ameya Tripathi took a wicket each, before the final wicket fell to a run out, leaving Hackney with a target of 139 to win.

Hackney’s openers made light work of the chase and the rate rarely slowed as they sprinted towards the target, Dave Jones hitting an unbeaten 55 and Sam Wrighton adding 59.