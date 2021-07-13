Hackney seal victory over Tower Hamlets

Published: 10:45 AM July 13, 2021

Hackney sealed a comfortable nine wicket victory over Tower Hamlets at Springfields on the weekend.

The breakthroughs came for Hackney from the 25th over with a brilliant spell from Charan Noothula who took 5-14 from six and a half overs.

A tight spell from Rakesh Reddy earned a stumping thanks to some quick work from keeper Sam Wrighton, as well as putting on the pressure to lead to a run out. Edgar Maddicott, Kartik Joshi and Ameya Tripathi took one wicket each as they finished on 118 runs.

Tower Hamlets started well as Simar took the wicket of Sam Wrighton in the second over, but after that Ollie Wrighton posted 70* with Ross Collington running some very aggressive singles to 26*.

Hackney got to 119 in the 16th over to complete a strong win.

Neighbours London Fields sealed a narrow two run win over St Clements on the weekend.

LFCC posted a par score of 233 for 5 to get them off to a strong start and give them something to defend where St Clements managed to post a score of 231-6 as they narrowly fell short of the target.

I Don’t Like Cricket Club overcame Pacific CC on an overcast day at Hackney Marshes with a two wicket win.

After being put into bat Pacific initially found it hard to score, as they battled hard against the conditions, reaching only 34-2.

However, Toby Chasseaud (83) and Rizwan (41), plundering boundaries through the middle overs of the game.

With a score in excess of 250 a real possibility, IDLCC turned to debutant Giles Tupper, who bowled a terrific second spell, dismissing both set batters and ending with figures of 4 for 34.

With the danger men gone Pacific’s run-rate slowed, finally reaching a total of 232.

Tight bowling from Rizwan (3-29) and questionable defensive technique left IDLCC on 11-3 after the first 6 overs of their response.

IDLCC’s two best batters Liam Ridley (90) and Ross Legg (62) were at the crease together, and over the next 15 overs they demonstrated their ability as they added 110 for the fourth wicket.

Another mini-collapse ensued, before IDLCC skipper, Jack Hope, came to the crease, with IDLCC needing 93 to win from the final 14 overs of the match which they grounded out to seal the victory.