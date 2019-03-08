Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney Tennis alumni Keothavong meets club's current youngsters ahead of Fed Cup tie

PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 April 2019

Hackney Tennis kids meet Fed Cup heroes (Pic: Run Communications)

Hackney Tennis kids meet Fed Cup heroes (Pic: Run Communications)

Archant

Great Britain to host Kazakhstan at Copper Box Arena this weekend

A group of young children from Anne Keothavong's old tennis club got an exclusive invite to the Copper Box Arena to see her Great Britain Fed Cup team take part in one of their final training sessions ahead of this weekend's big tie against Kazakhstan at the venue.

The youngsters from Hackney Tennis club, along with their coaches from the, met captain Keothavong, British number one Johanna Konta and Londoner Harriet Dart after the training session to ask them questions about their tennis careers and this weekend's match.

A win for GB against Kazakhstan would see them qualify for the World Cup II group for the first time since 1993.

As part of the LTA's strategy to make tennis more accessible, ticket prices for this weekend's historic tie start from £6 for children under 16 and £12 for adults. To buy tickets or to find out more information about the Fed Cup team, head to lta.org.uk/FedCup.

Follow @lta on Instagram or @the_LTA on Twitter to keep up to date with everything the team are up to, on their journey to Copper Box Arena.

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hackney Tennis alumni Keothavong meets club’s current youngsters ahead of Fed Cup tie

Hackney Tennis kids meet Fed Cup heroes (Pic: Run Communications)

Former Lion amateur Cox chases fourth straight win in pro ranks

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Spurs Ladies set for huge match with promotion rivals

Angela Addison celebrates her late winner for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies against Leicester City Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Evergreen Cureton set for landmark outing over Easter

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Lee Valley VeloPark ready for Good Friday action

Good Friday racing will return to the Lee Valley VeloPark this Easter (pic: Steven Paston/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists