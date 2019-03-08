Hackney Tennis alumni Keothavong meets club's current youngsters ahead of Fed Cup tie

Hackney Tennis kids meet Fed Cup heroes (Pic: Run Communications) Archant

Great Britain to host Kazakhstan at Copper Box Arena this weekend

A group of young children from Anne Keothavong's old tennis club got an exclusive invite to the Copper Box Arena to see her Great Britain Fed Cup team take part in one of their final training sessions ahead of this weekend's big tie against Kazakhstan at the venue.

The youngsters from Hackney Tennis club, along with their coaches from the, met captain Keothavong, British number one Johanna Konta and Londoner Harriet Dart after the training session to ask them questions about their tennis careers and this weekend's match.

A win for GB against Kazakhstan would see them qualify for the World Cup II group for the first time since 1993.

As part of the LTA's strategy to make tennis more accessible, ticket prices for this weekend's historic tie start from £6 for children under 16 and £12 for adults. To buy tickets or to find out more information about the Fed Cup team, head to lta.org.uk/FedCup.

