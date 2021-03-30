Hackney Wick boss Bobby Kasanga 'looking forward' to returning to action

Published: 9:00 AM March 30, 2021

Hackney Wick look set to return to action next month in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

The tournament will comprise 16 teams in four groups, with Hackney Wick in Group D lining up against West Essex, Barking and Frenford.

The first round of fixtures commences Saturday, April 10 and the group stages come to a close on Saturday, April 24.

All fixtures are subject to change but most kick offs will be at 3pm.

The Essex Senior League says it is hopeful of introducing live-streaming if sponsors and advertisers can be found.

It is hoped that the streaming of games will cover running costs, typically around £300 per game.

With spectators allowed to return from the May, 17 onwards, organisers are hopeful that this will coincide with the tournament's conclusion.

The tournament is in memory of Len Cordell, who passed away earlier this year after a short illness.

While he was the Redbridge Football Club matchday secretary, he was best known for being involved with Essex Non-League Football for over 50-years.

Hackney Wick owner-manager Bobby Kasanga said his side are "looking forward to it."

"We haven't played in a while, so obviously, there's a bit of excitement there," he said.

"It's like an international tournament, with us playing teams from outside our league."

Hackney Wick haven't played competitively since a 1-0 win against White Ensign in December.

Kasanga said preparations have started and that Hackney Wick are "determined to give it our best shot, despite being (arguably) the lowest-ranked team in the competition".

With outdoor sport now permitted under the latest government guidelines, Hackney Wick have quickly set about resuming training, following a three-month hiatus.

Hackney Wick begin the tournament at home to West Essex.