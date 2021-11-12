News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Wick returning to the borough for London Senior Trophy action

Buez Hadgu

Published: 10:37 AM November 12, 2021
Frenford in action against Hackney Wick in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup

Frenford in action against Hackney Wick in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

Hackney Wick FC will be in London FA Senior Trophy action this Saturday as they face Tooting Bec FC. 

The key headline for this fixture is the location, with The Wickers finally playing a competitive game in the London Borough of Hackney. 

Due to the lack of a stadium in Hackney, The Wickers have had to groundshare with Witham FC, playing ‘home’ games at a club based some 46 miles away. In 2020 the club launched a stadium fund with the hope of raising £1,000,000 in five years to build a ground in Hackney. 

Mabley Green in Hackney Wick, E9, is the venue for Saturday’s fixture, with tickets available free of charge to maximise the turnout. 

There has been no better chance - for those in and around Hackney - to support this local initiative that has done so much for the community.

The Wickers sit in seventh place, just short of the playoffs, after losing their most recent match 2-1 to Frenford. The side managed by Yilmaz Sami will no doubt be looking to bounce back and make the most of their home advantage. 

Dubbed ‘the mandem’s semi-pro football club’ by owner and founder, Robert Kasanga, it’s only right the people of Hackney turn up and show their appreciation for what he has built.

