Search

Advanced search

Hackney youngster eyeing further success after achieving karate black belt

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 January 2020

Kayson Constantine, who is part of Olympic Karate Club in Hackney. Picture: Samantha Wonderling

Kayson Constantine, who is part of Olympic Karate Club in Hackney. Picture: Samantha Wonderling

Archant

10-year-old Kayson Constantine says he wants to become an Olympic and World champion after being awarded his black belt in karate.

The youngster is part of Hackney's Olympic Karate Club and had to produce coursework, a 6,000-word dissertation and provide three letters of recommendation in order to achieve his belt.

He is one of the youngest at the club to ever reach black belt level and is now eyeing further success.

"For me, being a karate black belt is all about what I've always worked for since I was six years old," he said.

"Forever I will be grateful to my senseis and coaches for the tremendous job they have done.

"I am not planning to stop because I have got my black belt.

"I will continue to work and push myself. I can now focus on becoming a world champion and an Olympic gold medallist in 2028."

Constantine recently competed nationally at the WUKF 2018 Dundee World Championship and was ranked seventh in his age group.

He has now set his mind on competing in head-to-head competitions, including the ESKF London Open and WUKF Poland 2020 Championships.

His mother, Samantha Wonderling, was full of praise for Olympic Karate Club.

She said: "They are a really great club. There is a real family feel around the club.

"There is a lot of emphasis placed on the education side of things.

"It was something that I was really pleased he had to do.

"From the others that did it, one was 18 or 19, there was a young lady that was 15 and there were two other boys that were 15.

"He's a really amazing little boy."

Most Read

New Overground timetable with more trains welcomed by Mayor of Hackney

Commuters left waiting as trains cancelled at Hackney Central overground station. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police seize 27 suspected stolen bikes in Lower Clapton – urge people to report frame numbers

Police seized 27 bikes in the Kings Park ward, E9. Picture: @MPSSpringfield

Police appeal after two teens stabbed in Shoreditch

Shoreditch High Street at night. Picture: Terence Chisholm

Three arrested after attempted break-in at suspected cannabis factory in Stoke Newington

Police in Church Walk after the attempted burglary. Picture: @WeLoveStokey

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun charged with Walthamstow stabbing murder

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

Most Read

New Overground timetable with more trains welcomed by Mayor of Hackney

Commuters left waiting as trains cancelled at Hackney Central overground station. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police seize 27 suspected stolen bikes in Lower Clapton – urge people to report frame numbers

Police seized 27 bikes in the Kings Park ward, E9. Picture: @MPSSpringfield

Police appeal after two teens stabbed in Shoreditch

Shoreditch High Street at night. Picture: Terence Chisholm

Three arrested after attempted break-in at suspected cannabis factory in Stoke Newington

Police in Church Walk after the attempted burglary. Picture: @WeLoveStokey

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun charged with Walthamstow stabbing murder

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arteta admits Chambers injury could force Arsenal into more transfer activity

Arsenal's Calum Chambers (centre left) leaves the game after picking up a knee injury during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Leyton Orient sign goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in action for Swindon Town (Pic: David Davies/PA)

Arsenal’s Sokratis: ‘This was one of the best performances’

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi in action during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arteta assured over Xhaka future as Arsenal boss praises key man

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka in a defensive wall. Picture: John Walton/PA

Vertonghen: Tottenham can cope without Kane

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen battle for the ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists