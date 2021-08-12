Published: 2:05 PM August 12, 2021

Ayo Ojo from Haggerston School has earned a scholarship at Leyton Orient after being awarded top GCSE grades. - Credit: Mark Thomas

An aspiring footballer with dreams of playing in the Premier League has achieved star grades to help him go onto a scholarship with Leyton Orient.

Ayo Ojo, 16, from Haggerston School, scored a nine in PE, along with top grades in drama, mathematics and combined Sciences, achieving 7s in all of them.

He was part of the year 11 cohort at his school that achieved top grades across the board.

More than 70 per cent of all the teenagers sitting their GCSE’s scored high pass levels in English and maths, and Ayo was one of them.

Ayo is already signed with top agents Stellar, who have other footballers on the books including Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale.

But the talented midfielder has dreams of playing for Manchester United, like his hero, former England captain Wayne Rooney.

Top clubs including United, and Chelsea, have already shown interest in the 16-year-old, who transferred to Leyton Orient, nicknamed the O’s, after the schoolboy spent time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ayo said: “I’m really proud of all my results, but most of all my PE. I’ve worked so hard, and it is 100 per cent worth it.

“Football is my biggest passion and being able to go onto a scholarship is a dream come true, and both the club and the school have helped so much.”

He added: “I’ve loved my time at Haggerston, it’s a great school and all the teachers have been great.”

The youngster was over the moon after seeing his grades for the first time. He said: “I couldn’t believe it, I really couldn’t. It’s been a stressful year for everyone, but now it is finally worth all the hard work.

“It’s on to big things now, and one day I hope to be playing in the Premier League, but I know that my schoolwork is important too.”

He will now go on to study a double BTEC in sport with the Orient academy and said: “I’m excited for everything that comes next.”

