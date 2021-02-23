How long does José Mourinho really have at Spurs?

Opinion

Published: 10:30 AM February 23, 2021 Updated: 11:14 AM February 23, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Defeat in yet another London derby paints a dire picture for Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham squad.

Saturday’s 2-1 loss at the London Stadium made it just one win in the previous five Premier League for Spurs.

Despite a second-half header from Lucas pulling one back, goals from Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard were enough to sink Mourinho’s men.

Mourinho has now recorded the worst win percentage of any Tottenham manager since Spaniard Juande Ramos. He was sacked after only 12 months at the helm but won a League Cup final against city rivals Chelsea. Ironically, as the pressure grows on Mourinho, he too could suffer the same fate.

With a final scheduled in April, but the league form raising eyebrows, it is anybody’s guess how long he is given to turn around the fortunes at Spurs.

You may also want to watch:

Sitting ninth in the league, nine points off a Champions League spot – albeit with a game in hand – Mourinho admitted that a top four finish will be a challenge.

Returning to the Champions League will surely have been a priority, although the appointment of Mourinho will have been primarily around his silverware record, winning trophies wherever he has gone.

The Europa League offers an alternative route back into the Champions League, with a 4-1 advantage going into the second leg against Wolfsberger AC making them favourites for qualification into the last 16.

Although it looks as if progression will be comfortable, they did draw the lowest seeded team in the competitions. With the likes of Manchester United, Leicester City, and Arsenal still in the competition alongside quality opposition from Europe, going all the way will be a tough ask for any side.

With five fixtures still remaining against teams currently above them in the league, and a couple fixtures against teams fighting relegation, there is still an opportunity for Mourinho to turn it around.

If Spurs win silverware while managing to qualify for the Champions League, it will have been a successful season. However, if they fail to do either, it could be enough to send Mourinho packing.

Now the average display away to West Ham, besides the final 30 minutes or so, doesn’t suggest much in terms of Tottenham finding form.

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale (left) and West Ham United's Ben Johnson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

But a positive takeaway from the game was the cameo from Gareth Bale, after coming on to follow up his impressive Europa League display.

Mourinho will be desperate for the Welshman to find his feet. He could have a pivotal part to play as the campaign comes to a close and it may determine whether the loan for Bale is extended by a further year.

So much hangs precariously in the balance for Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham Hotspur career, with a lot to play for, particular fixtures will have a huge impact.