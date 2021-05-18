Huge summer window awaits Daniel Levy at Tottenham Hotspur

Opinion

Published: 10:30 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 10:22 AM May 18, 2021

Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur appear no closer in appointing a manager to replace Ryan Mason ahead of next season, despite reports emerging close after Jose Mourinho’s sacking that a new figure would be appointed before the close of the current sacking.

Names such as Julian Nagelsmann, Erik ten Hag, and Hansi Flick have all been thrown into the ring, but there is yet to be any concrete reports regarding the subject.

With time running out, and the consensus from Levy appearing to be favouring a younger manager, the likes of Graham Potter and Scott Parker have also been suggested.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter. - Credit: PA

The summer will be a big window for the lilywhites, with the lack of Champions League football perhaps hindering them in the pursuit of their targets.

Recruitment at Spurs hasn’t been brilliant to say the least in recent years, and with the drama surrounding Harry Kane’s future, Levy may have a huge sum to reinvest into the squad.

Prior to his sacking, Mourinho demanded improvements to his options at centre-back, having conceded far too many goals in games, especially late on.

This will likely remain the focus heading into the Summer Transfer Window, with the likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez too inconsistent.

Toby Alderweireld is the most experienced, however, he isn’t getting any younger, while Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon lack the necessary experience to form a partnership

Erik Lamela, Lucas, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks all look likely to depart in the window, having fallen out of favour and appear to be surplus to requirements.

Whether Spurs – following the financial difficulties of the pandemic – are able to replace them all remains to be seen as squad depth is playing a greater part in the success of teams.

Perhaps the most interesting position fans are considering, is the options on the right wing.

With Gareth Bale only on loan, and question marks over whether he should be signed on a permanent basis, fans will be expecting reinforcements.

Steven Bergwijn hasn’t excelled as fans would have liked, failing to add value to attacks with his lack of goals and assists.

With the likes of Lucas and Lamela, who also play there regularly, tipped for a move away, supporters will be looking at developments intently.