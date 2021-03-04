Mourinho: My view on handball rule is not important

Published: 10:06 PM March 4, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is all smiles during his side's win over Fulham at Craven Cottage - Credit: PA

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho chose not to give his opinion on the handball rule after his side's win at Fulham.

Tosin Adarabioyo's own goal gave Spurs a first-half lead at Craven Cottage, but the hosts found the net through Josh Maja after the restart.

Replays showed the ball hit the hand of Mario Lemina, from a Davinson Sanchez clearance a matter of yards away, during the build-up, though, and VAR ruled the effort out.

Fulham manager Scott Parker questioned the rule, claimed his side did not gain a clear advantage, but Mourinho said: "My view is not important, I don't make decisions.

"The rule gives space to interpretation and you have to accept the interpretation of the official. Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes against you."

You may also want to watch:

Parker added: "It has changed so much. We look at the start of the season when the rule was very different and penalties were being given week in, week out and we were talking about changing the art of defending and defending with your arms behind your back.

""I understand why the goal was not given and that's the rule. I don't agree with the rule. I am not complaining with that, the referee is acting to the rule. We have VAR so you can look back and see if there is a clear advantage. I don't think we did.

"We are trying to make the game so pure and sterile and trying to control every single phase or moment to an absolute T and that is where the problem lies.

"We want to see goals and excitement but I am sorry to say that VAR is killing every part of that. You are losing the raw emotion of the game we absolutely love."

Mourinho had to watch his side hang on in the second half as they defended their first-half lead.

There have been many occasions this season where Spurs have squandered an advantage, but they held firm to earn an important win that keeps their top-four hopes alive.

"Important win. Of course we need points and of course three better than one," added Mourinho, who introduced Lucas Moura, Moussa Sissoko and Erik Lamela in place of Gareth Bale, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele as Fulham pushed hard for a second-half equaliser.

"I believe that we really showed from the first minute that we were coming for that. The first half was a good half for us.

"Second half was harder. They put some pressure on us but I believe that when we made the changes we brought a new energy and dynamic into the team. We brought the danger to the other side.

"Even being a solid block to defend we were the team with the best chances to score in the last 10 minutes.

"There was Lamela dribbling the ball, Harry (Kane) face to face with (Alphonse) Areola and we took good control of the game in the last 10-15 minutes, the control that we lost in the 15-20 in the middle of the second half but in the end of course three points for us and very important."