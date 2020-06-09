Search

Keep Us Moving initiative launched to support fitness professionals

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 June 2020

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has teamed up with Lucozade Sport to launch a ˜Keep Us Moving initiative which will support the nation's fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus outbreak

Lucozade Sport. PR handout free for editorial use.

Sport and exercise drink brand Lucozade Sport has launched a ‘Keep Us Moving’ initiative to support the nation’s fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitness experts across the country will be given the opportunity to host online classes through Lucozade Sport’s Instagram TV channel and YouTube channel, which will be available for free, and all trainers will be paid for each piece of content used by the channel in return for their expertise, with an initial £100,000 fund up for grabs.

The initiative is being backed by two-time world heavyweight champion and Lucozade Sport athlete Anthony Joshua and will be open to all qualified coaches and trainers across a diverse range of sports, from community group leaders to professional coaches.

‘Keep Us Moving’ is a new initiative launched in response to the pandemic and is an extension to Lucozade Sport’s Made To Move platform, through which £30 million has been invested since 2016 to inspire the public to get active.

The new fund aims to provide a financial boost for coaches during the crisis which has seen gyms, leisure and community centres close in order to halt the spread of the virus, resulting in an increasing appetite for digital fitness content.

The content series will feature daily accessible home workout routines from Monday to Friday generated by fitness experts from across the country, with schedules for the following week announced every Sunday.

Tom Bell, head of marketing at Lucozade Sport, said: “The global pandemic has created a huge amount of uncertainty in the fitness world, with hundreds of thousands of personal trainers, instructors and coaches losing income as a result of the closure of gyms and leisure centres.

“We wanted to show our support for the people that keep our nation active, and we hope our new Keep Us Moving initiative will offer trainers and instructors some welcome support during the crisis, while giving the UK access to a diverse range of free home workouts for a variety of abilities.”

Joshua added: “Sport is being impacted on a global level by this pandemic and coaches and trainers are having to find new ways to adapt.

“But there’s no better time for the nation to be keeping fit, so I hope trainers across the country will take the opportunity to join me in keeping Britain moving together with Lucozade Sport. Fitness experts, we need you!”

One person who has benefitted from the Keep Us Moving initiative is Andy Cannon, a personal trainer from Old Street.

For more information, terms and conditions and details on how to submit content, visit: www.lucozadesport.coAm/keep-us-moving.

