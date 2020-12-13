Published: 1:19 PM December 13, 2020

Lawrence Okolie swiftly demolished Nikodem Jezeweki to stay on course for a WBO cruiserweight world title fight next year.

The unbeaten 27-year-old was denied a fight for the vacant WBO belt after Krzysztof Glowacki tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but Okolie made short work of his Polish replacement opponent at Wembley Arena.

The explosive power in Okolie's fists was evident in the opening minute as he rattled in a right hand before a body shot sent Jezewski to his knees.

A straight right hand then sent shockwaves through Jezewski's legs as he tumbled back to the canvas and Okolie would not be denied a quick finish as a right hand sent Jezewski tumbling backwards for a third and final time in the second round.



Speaking to Matchroom afterwards, Okolie said: "I'm really happy. I was in the back room thinking I'm really calm and chilled. I just went out there to try and execute what I do every day in the gym.

"I really came out of the cage. I'm happy to get the win. I'll have to watch it back, but from the reaction ringside, it seems like it was good. It's what we've been working on.

"I do it every day in training. It's about taking it from training to the fight. If I'm able to do what I'm doing in training in my next fight, I'll be a world champion. I'm excited.



"He was undefeated and he was in shape preparing to fight. It was a risk, he had the world at this feet. It felt like a normal show, even with everyone spread out.

"It felt good. I'm really excited to watch it all back. That's five stoppages on the trot. I'm feeling good and I want to keep the KO run going. It was good to shake out and make the weight. I had a good training camp and we'll just build off that for the next one."