Hackney boxer Lawrence Okolie to defend world title on Joshua undercard

Published: 12:03 PM August 26, 2021

Hackney's boxing world champion Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBO cruiserweight world title for the first time fighting on the undercard of Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.

Fellow Brit Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs) will be part of the build-up, as he puts his World Title on the line for the first time against his mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic (15-0, 12 KOs) following his crushing sixth round stoppage of Krzysztof Glowacki at The SSE Arena, Wembley back in March.

By winning a World Title in just his sixteenth fight, the unbeaten 28-year-old from Hackney nicknamed ‘The Sauce’ emulated fellow Brits Tony Bellew, David Haye, Enzo Maccarinelli, Johnny Nelson and Carl Thompson who all previously held world crowns in the 200lb class.

Callum Smith will take on Lenin Castillo, while Ricky Hatton's son Campbell will meet Spain's Izan Dura.

Florian Marku will challenge Maxim Prodan for the IBF international welterweight title, while middleweight Christopher Ousley will fight Russia's Khasan Baysangurov for the WBA intercontinental title.