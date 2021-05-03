Ryan Mason taking it one game at a time as Spurs seek to gatecrash top four

Published: 1:00 PM May 3, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale (right) scores their side's second goal of the game with team-mates Harry Kane (left) and Dele Alli during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Issue date: Sunday May 2, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason is not looking too far ahead as the Premier League top-four race hots up.

Spurs demolished bottom club Sheffield United 4-0 on Sunday - thanks to Gareth Bale's hat-trick - to move five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and seven behind Leicester, in third, with four games to play.

Mason's side are still heavy outsiders to gatecrash the top four and qualify for the Champions League, but if they win all four of their remaining games then they will have a chance, given the difficulty in fixtures for the teams around them.

But the 29-year-old, who made it two wins from two Premier League games since taking over from Jose Mourinho until the end of the season, is only concentrating on their next fixture at Leeds.

"Honestly, we are not thinking about that, we have got four massive games, huge games," said Mason, whose side also face Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester.

"It is difficult to win Premier League games, we have seen that over the course of the season with many different teams. Sunday was important for us, it was a massive game."