Leyton Orient can be a threat insists Senda

Published: 9:00 AM December 31, 2020

Leyton Orient assistant head coach Danny Senda says they still believe they can be a big threat in League Two if they can build on the glimpses of magic they’ve shown so far this season.

The O’s are set to welcome big spenders Salford City to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday as they look to build on their 2-0 win over Southend United in mid-week.

Orient have won five of their last six league fixtures at home as they begin to find a real rhythm on home soil.

“They fought for each other, that’s all we can ask, and if we can continue to do that then we have enough quality in that dressing room to be a real threat in this division but we’ve got to start putting games together,” Senda admitted.

“We are making this place a fortress, it would be an even bigger fortress if we had our supporters in here pushing us forward, we don’t so we have to just keep doing what we’re doing.

“When we go on the road though we’ve got to start recognising that 45 minutes is not enough.”

Leyton Orient Dan Happe in action at the Breyer Group Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Senda is well aware Salford will offer a very different challenge to what the Shrimpers did but insists they must focus on themselves.

“There is a real balance to this division, yes we’ve put in a good performance against Southend, but they fought at times.

“They tried to stretch us and put us under pressure, Salford will come and probably be a little different, but it’s about us now.

“It’s not about the opposition, it’s about what we do, and how we compete. Can we now put that consistency together.”

Head coach Ross Embleton remains in self-isolation for the clash much like he has been for the last two matches.

“It’s a difficult situation, it’s difficult for Ross to sit at home, look at it from this perspective the fans sit at home. They’re frustrated they can’t be here. The manager is sat at home and he can’t directly affect his side by being on the side with his presence.

“We have to be adaptable, he’s put a lot of trust and faith into his staff to go and deliver the message, and we had a clear direct line into my ear.

“I had an ear piece from my mobile phone tonight (Tuesday) and Ross was able to get his messages in but he did give us a lot of responsibility and we felt collectively we did that.”