Hackney's Liam Dillion aims for vacant English super-featherweight title

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 AM September 21, 2021   
The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Undefeated Liam Dillon, the Hackney located scaffolder and construction worker finally aims to win the vacant English super-featherweight title when he boxes Northolt’s unbeaten Dennis “The Menace” Wahome.

The fight will be ten rounds on Saturday, October 9 on Steve Goodwln’s Luca Luna promotion at the York Hall, Bethnal Green.

The two men were originally due to meet for the vacant title on March 21 last year but the pandemic forced the show to be cancelled.

Dillon had boxed earlier for this vacant title in November 2019, when he drew over ten rounds with Wahome’s stable mate Youssef Khoumari.

When Khoumari refused to meet Dillon in a rematch, Wahome was drafted in as a replacement challenger.

The 25-year-old Dillon has a paid career record of nine victories (two inside) and one draw and will start as the firm favourite to finally claim the vacant crown, which many thought he deserved to win against Khoumari.

Wahome, 32, is recognised as a southpaw- cum switch-hitter and he will present a stiff challenge for Dillon.

Wahome has picked  up seven victories, including one stoppage in his paid career and will be eager to take his first championship chance.

Dillon, a former Southern Area title holder at this weight, is trained by the very experienced and very successful father and son team of Bob and Steve Kipps.

Steve Kipps said: “We take each of Liam’s opponents very seriously indeed and we expect a tough fight for this title.

"Our preparation has gone very well indeed. Liam is very strong at this weight and is well prepared to go the full distance if needs be.

"Liam wants to make sure he finally wins this championship belt in fine style and we are quietly confident that he will do so.”

Tickets are available from myfighttickets.com

