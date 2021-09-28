Hackney's Liam Dillon aiming to win vacant super-featherweight title

Published: 1:21 PM September 28, 2021

Unbeaten scaffolder Liam Dillon from Hackney faces the most important contest of his young fighting life at York Hall, Bethnal Green when he aims to win the vacant English super-featherweight crown on Steve Goodwin’s Loca Luna promotion.

The 25-year-old's opponent over the ten rounds route is 32-year-old undefeated Dennis “The Menace” Wahome from Northolt, whose paid fight record stands at seven victories (one inside).

Dillon, who has been in training camp for the past ten weeks is a hugely popular local fighter who has already sold more than 200 tickets and is raring to go for the fight, which was originally scheduled to take place in March 2020, just prior to the Covid pandemic.

Dillon, the former Southern Area champion at this weight, with a record of nine victories (two inside) and one draw, told the Gazette: "My training has gone really well, my weight is fine and I feel very strong at the weight and am ready for anything that Wahome might throw at me.

"Whether he plans to box as orthodox or at southpaw, I will be ready for him and will adapt appropriately and accordingly. It’s not about what he is capable of it’s all about what I will do to him.

"I am ready for this fight and am determined to win the English title. It will be a great contest and one I need to win to continue my climb up the domestic boxing ladder.

"My camp and I are quietly confident of winning and I am really looking forward to putting on a great performance in front of my huge army of fans and I am determined to deliver the English title for them in style.”

Tickets for this intriguing fight between two unbeaten warriors can be obtained from my myfighttickets.com