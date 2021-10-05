Hackney boxer Liam Dillon aims to build reputation in title fight

Published: 2:31 PM October 5, 2021

Hackney scaffolder Liam Dillon aims to build up his boxing reputation at the York Hall, Bethnal Green on Saturday by winning the vacant English super-featherweight crown over 10 rounds on Steve Goodwin’s Loca Luna promotion.

Standing in his way is 22-year-old Dennis ‘The Menace’ Wahome from Northolt, described in the trade as a southpaw, come “switch-hitter” type of fighter. Both men are unbeaten in the paid ranks and out with a drawn verdict, we will see a new champion crowned on Saturday night and Liam Dillon aims to be that man.

Due to meet 18 months ago until the pandemic cancelled fixtures, they are now primed to settle this intriguing contest before a large and vociferous crowd at the East End’s famous fight venue.

As Dillon concluded his preparation for this very important contest, his chief coach, Steve Kipps took time out to speak with the Gazette: “We have prepared very well and are ready for action. We have made a few adjustments to Liam’s game plan and are quietly confident he can win the English title in style.

“It’s a very big opportunity for Liam and he is determined to do everything necessary to succeed on Saturday night.”

Looking ahead to the most important fight of his professional career so far, 25-year-old Dillon added: “I need to make sure this time that the winning verdict goes my way and I intend to do just that on Saturday night.”

This is a reference to Liam’s drawn verdict against Wahome’s gym mate Youssef Khoumari in November 2019 for the same vacant English title. Many thought that Liam had done more than enough to get the “nod”. On Saturday night he gets the chance to set the record straight.

Dillon has undoubtedly a much better paid fight pedigree of the two men, and he has also mixed in much higher fistic company than Wahome, who has only boxed competitively in four or six round contests in the paid ranks to date.

The Northolt man’s only stoppage victory was against regular Bulgarian visitor, Stefan Slavchev, a perennial loser when he comes to these shores.