Local heroes: London Fields Triathlon Club members cycle indoors for NHS staff
PUBLISHED: 10:30 21 April 2020
London Fields Triathlon Club
Members of the London Fields Triathlon Club cycled for 12 hours on Saturday April 18 and raised almost £12,000 for NHS workers.
Club members took on the 12-for-12 challenge representing the number of hours in a standard NHS shift and cycled as far as they could on indoor turbo trainers. One of its members, doctor Sarah Bolton, even took part in the challenge on her day off.
Club Chairman Francesco Mattia told the Gazette : “We have many friends, teammates and family members working on the frontline, so we want to do this to help to protect them and support existing campaigns raising money for personal protective equipment”.
So far, the club has raised almost £12,000 in aid of the Masks for NHS heroes campaign and are still accepting donations on their sponsorship page.
Member Molly Whitehall said: It was a very special, if painful, day and we would like to thank everyone who has donated so far and everyone who supported us along the way.
We had many friends, family and supporters popping into our Zoom call throughout the day, the juniors squad joined us for a relay event, and the final hour of the challenge saw over 50 people join us on Zoom for a live DJ set. Of course, the biggest thank you goes to our amazing NHS.”
To donate to the London Fields Triathlon Club’s fundraiser click here or visit https://www.lftri.co.uk/ to find out more about the club.
