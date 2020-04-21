Search

Local heroes: London Fields Triathlon Club members cycle indoors for NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 10:30 21 April 2020

Members of the London Fields Triathlon Club cycled for 12 hours straigh on March 18 to raise money for NHS staff desperately in need of personal protective equiptment.

Members of the London Fields Triathlon Club cycled for 12 hours straigh on March 18 to raise money for NHS staff desperately in need of personal protective equiptment.

London Fields Triathlon Club

Members of the London Fields Triathlon Club cycled for 12 hours on Saturday April 18 and raised almost £12,000 for NHS workers.

Family, friends and their junior squad joined the club's Zoom call throughout the day to show their support. Picture: London Fields Triathlon ClubFamily, friends and their junior squad joined the club's Zoom call throughout the day to show their support. Picture: London Fields Triathlon Club

Club members took on the 12-for-12 challenge representing the number of hours in a standard NHS shift and cycled as far as they could on indoor turbo trainers. One of its members, doctor Sarah Bolton, even took part in the challenge on her day off.

Club Chairman Francesco Mattia told the Gazette : “We have many friends, teammates and family members working on the frontline, so we want to do this to help to protect them and support existing campaigns raising money for personal protective equipment”.

So far, the club has raised almost £12,000 in aid of the Masks for NHS heroes campaign and are still accepting donations on their sponsorship page.



Member Molly Whitehall said: It was a very special, if painful, day and we would like to thank everyone who has donated so far and everyone who supported us along the way.

We had many friends, family and supporters popping into our Zoom call throughout the day, the juniors squad joined us for a relay event, and the final hour of the challenge saw over 50 people join us on Zoom for a live DJ set. Of course, the biggest thank you goes to our amazing NHS.”

To donate to the London Fields Triathlon Club’s fundraiser click here or visit https://www.lftri.co.uk/ to find out more about the club.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Tthe juniors squad also joined in the challenge for a relay event, and the final hour saw over 50 people join the club on Zoom for a live DJ set. Picture: London Triathlon ClubTthe juniors squad also joined in the challenge for a relay event, and the final hour saw over 50 people join the club on Zoom for a live DJ set. Picture: London Triathlon Club

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

