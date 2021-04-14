Column: Major changes expected at Tottenham in the summer?

Published: 10:30 AM April 14, 2021

Another weekend of Premier League football has seen Tottenham Hotspur lose more ground in the race for Champions League qualification.

A 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester United consigned them to a staggering 10 league losses – the highest in Jose Mourinho’s managerial career.

Reminiscent of performances throughout this current campaign, Spurs took the lead and went into the interval a goal to the good.

They rank second in the league for scoring first and being ahead at half-time. What is inexplicable is their second-half performances. They have conceded more goals and dropped more points in the last ten minutes of games than any other team in the league. They have also failed to win on seven occasions when ahead at the break, dropping 18 points from winning positions.

Whether the tactics, the mentality, or simply the quality of players is to blame, one thing for certain is that Mourinho teams have never had such a reputation. The Portuguese has criticised his players and questioned their mentality in attempts to create a spark within his squad, all to no avail.

He has looked out of ideas in recent weeks, and if his post-match interviews are anything to go by, he looks unsure as to why events are unfolding the way they are in his sides matches.

Since going top of the league earlier in the season – a period that will feel like a lifetime away for Tottenham supporters – pressure has surrounded Mourinho due to the results and his style of play.

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier attempts an overhead kick on goal during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

His CV is second to none and his philosophy has earned him a place as one of the greats within the game, however, it is no secret that if results aren’t going well there is little to smile about in Mourinho setups.

With a League Cup Final against Manchester City in front of 8000 spectators at Wembley approaching, it could be the deciding factor in Mourinho’s future. Silverware was perhaps the ultimate reason as to his appointment, due to his track record, and fans will be desperate for him to add another trophy to his already long list.

The ramifications of falling at the final hurdle and failing to qualify for the Champions League could be detrimental to Spurs.

While it could result in the arrival of a new manager with a philosophy that matches the identity of Tottenham Hotspur, it could also spark a mass Summer exodus and leave the lilywhites with a daunting rebuilding task.