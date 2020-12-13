Published: 5:40 PM December 13, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive, Barnet. - Credit: PA

World Cup winner Alex Morgan was on target for the second week running as Tottenham's revival under new head coach Rehanne Skinner continued with victory over Aston Villa.

Spurs played with a confidence that had not been evident before they finally got their first win of the Barclays FA Women's Super League campaign against Brighton last week and they are now looking up the table.

Having opened her account from the penalty spot a week ago, USA striker Morgan was nerveless from 12 yards again in giving Spurs the lead, after she had been taken out by Villa goalkeeper Lisa Weiss.

Weiss was then uncertain in dealing with Ashleigh Neville's cross, but quickly redeemed herself when she did well to tip over Rosella Ayane's effort.

Aston Villa then hit back after 24 minutes when Shelina Zadorsky's loose pass was intercepted by Nadine Hanssen, who brilliantly lobbed Becky Spencer from 30 yards.

However, Tottenham restored their advantage when Ayane's teasing low ball was bundled into her own net by Caroline Siems.

A poor clearance from Natalie Haigh gave Addison a chance to extend Spurs' lead early in the second half, but she shot wide of the near post.

The two-goal cushion the hosts deserved came in the 62nd minute when Ria Percival's cross was diverted by a defender into the path of Ayane, whose shot took a deflection on its way in.

Villa were well beaten, but they came within a whisker of a consolation in stoppage time when Diana Silva's long-range strike came back off the bar.

Skinner said: “I think we've built on what we did last week [against Brighton] and we've gone into the game with a real positive mindset.

“In some spells of the game, I thought we looked really good and positive when we were in possession. We've still got quite a bit of work to do, obviously, because it's been quite a short turnaround, but overall we managed the game quite well.

“From 1-0, obviously they've got an equaliser, but I think from that we still had the belief in our own ability and we started to get a foothold back in the game.

“I think we're getting better at working off Alex [Morgan] and I think the more time we get, in terms of training and working around her and the more time she's on the pitch, that will keep improving.

“She's obviously getting sharper with every game and we're now playing to her strengths, for sure.”

Tottenham: Spencer, Neville, Godfrey, Zadorsky, Harrop, Kennedy, Percival, Ayane (Naz 73), Graham (Williams 46), Addison (Quinn 81), A Morgan. Unused subs: Whitehouse, E Morgan, Sulola, Green, Filbey, Worm.

