Wighton brothers help Hackney to big win over Canary Wharf

Published: 2:00 PM September 1, 2021

Brothers Ollie and Sam Wighton led Hackney to a convincing 115-run win over Canary Wharf in the North East London League.

The pair opened the innings and put on a batting masterclass, sharing 165 in 16 overs before Sam fell for 68.

Hackney reached 192-1 at drinks, with Ollie Wighton thrashing the bowling to all parts to score a club record 150 as they posted 326 in 40 overs.

Charan Reddy struck in the first over of Canary Wharf's reply, but Vinil Vijayakumar hit a host of boundaries to up the scoring rate.

The turning point came when Tom Mouritz took a sharp catch at backward point off hardworking Reddy, to end the partnership and leave Vijayakumar with it all to do.

When Vijayakumar fell for 87 to the slow bowling of Edgar Maddicott, the innings stuttered to 211 all out as Rakesh Chintalapally and Kamron Weekes mopped up.

St Clements edged past Tower Hamlets, who got off to a quick start despite losing opener Aayush Baluja early to a quick delivery from Adnan Javed.

The hosts dropped several chances as Hamlets reached 120-5 at the 20-over mark, but an excellent spell by Afghan Khan (4-25) swung the game back their way.

Ruhin Miah (75) top scored as Hamlets were dismissed for 170 in the 28th over, but St Clements made a slow start in reply as Mohammed Arif and Umar Shaffi shone with the new ball.

Miah nabbed 2-28, but Arslan Javed hit an unbeaten 66 to steer St Clements to a two-wicket win, helped by Jay Sikander (31) in a 78-run stand for the seventh wicket.

The Camel were awarded a win when their game against The Passage was cancelled on Sunday.












