Contrasting successes for St Clements, London Fields and Camel

St Clements claimed a five-wicket win over The Passage in the latest round of matches in the North East London Cricket League.

After putting their rivals into bat, they saw Adnan Javed bowl Tom Higginson with the first ball of the match and continue to terrorise the top order to leave them 2-4.

New-ball partner Jay Sikander (2-19) also had success, as Neo Sule Legbe (32) and Ikraj Khan (31) combined for most of the 70 runs scored by The Passage in 15.1 overs.

Adnan finished with 5-26, as Nadeem nabbed 2-7 including Legbe and Khan.

And although Legbe (2-11) and Khan (2-13) also had success with the ball to give The Passage some faint hope, Arslan Javed (32) led St Clements to victory in 16 overs.

London Fields beat I Don't Like Cricket by nine wickets, after dismissing their rivals for 78 in the 24th over.

George Natswell (20) top scored, as Troy Utz (2-2), David Vaughaney (2-21) and Muffadel Presswala (2-22) shared bowling honours for Fields, who saw Alex McCrindle (40) and Tom Hughes combine with the bat.

Camel were also celebrating after beating Tower Hamlets by five wickets at Hackney Marshes on Sunday.

Sam Berkson put Hamlets into bat and saw them reduced to 39-2 in six overs.

But great hitting by Amshid Haneeta made it 128-5 at drinks, with Kit Caless (2-51) and Andrew Miller (2-46) having taken two wickets each and Max Sedgley the other.

Haneeta eventually fell for 74, but Rohin Miah added an excellent unbeaten 68 and put on 81 with Omar Shafi (32), before Shri Chirra (26 not out) clubbed four sixes to set a target of 293.

Despite the early loss of Dave Melia with only 13 runs on the board, and tight bowling by Dowood Chirra, Camel got off to a flyer as Sambit Roy hit 56 off just 24 balls, including three sixes and six fours.

After eight overs Camel were 74-2, with Hugo Borren and Matt Hoslin putting on 136 in 22 overs either side of drinks.

Hamlets used eight bowlers, with Chirra and Shafi showing great discipline and tight lines, but they could not get the wickets needed.

When Hoslin fell for 44 Camel still needed 83 off the last 10 overs, but Borren was well supported by the big hitting of Marcus Weekes, Nabil Umrani and Alex Patten before being trapped lbw by Chirra for 115.

Umrani hit three sixes in his 30 off 14 balls to see Camel to their first league win of the season.







