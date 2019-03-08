Search

Oakland Raiders' Carr hails Tottenham Stadium and joy of seeing Spurs striker Kane

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 October 2019

Oakland Raiders Josh Jacobs scores his side's 1st touchdown during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

PA Wire

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was excited to meet Spurs striker Harry Kane and hailed playing in the first-ever NFL game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Oakland Raiders Derek Carr at full time during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

The new stadium played host to Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders for the first time as the NFL returned to London for a 13th year to stage its 25th game.

While the first match at the stadium may be a year later than planned, it was certainly worth the wait, as the Raiders ran out 24-21 winners.

"It is first class, I will say that. We had the opportunity to sit up in the Chairman's box for a soccer match," Carr said,

"We walked in; there was a fireplace like I've never seen before in my life. It looked fake. And just everything was just so first class, every little detail.

"Every single room you go in is unbelievable. And this is definitely if not the, one of the best stadiums I've ever been in my life.

"Playing at Wembley was really cool with the memories and all the different games that have been played here.

"But being able to play here and being able to see what could be done. It's amazing that they could do all this. First class. Obviously to win here feels better than the opposite."

The 28-year-old California-native admitted he loves coming to London to play matches and loved meeting England international Kane.

"I love the London trip, if I'm being honest you. I love playing here," Carr added.

"I'm a soccer fan, it's cool to me. I got to talk to Harry Kane for a little while. I'm a real fan.

"He said things such as 'Oh, my gosh, so nice to meet you. I'm a big fan of yours'. How do you even know who we are? But I got to meet him. That's cool to me."

The only thing Carr feels is bad about the NFL London fixtures is losing your home advantage in the match.

"I think when you're the home team, I think you resist it more because home team advantage in the NFL is so crucial, if I'm being honest," he said.

"Losing a home game, that's always hard because it really is an advantage.

"We came out in the stadium and got booed. Because it was 50 per cent Bears fans. That doesn't feel like a home game.

"I think that more players will understand that this is where the game is going."

Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet at Tottenham this Sunday.

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Star pupil from Homerton hoping to change narrative around young black boys after 10 Downing Street visit

Aleka and Amari at 10 Downing Street.

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finsbury Park flooding: Homes still without water 24 hours on as mayor criticises Thames Water

Brian Bicknell looks at the debris in the living room of the ground floor flat he shares with his wife Margaret. Picture: Polly Hancock

Go Well! Cricket fan-favourite Tailenders podcast all set for Hackney Empire shows

Felix White, shown here at the Cricket World Cup Final earlier this summer, presents Tailenders with Greg James and Jimmy Anderson. Picture: Robbie Stephenson/JMP.

