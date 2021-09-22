Pressure starting to build at Spurs already for Nuno Espírito Santo

Opinion

Published: 9:18 AM September 22, 2021

Chelsea's Kai Havertz (right) attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday September 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur paid their respects to club legend Jimmy Greaves, their all-time top scorer after news broke of his passing, aged 81.

Before kick-off against Chelsea, another of Greaves’ former clubs, a minute of applause was held as a mark of respect to the late legend.

Many supporters have called for a statue to be erected to recognise and remember the status he holds.

The 90 minutes that followed was a tale of two halves for Nuno Espérito Santo’ men.

They started the opening 20 minutes of the game well, on the front foot, but failed to capitalise – creating very little in the way of chances.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday September 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

There was nothing to separate the two sides at the interval, with the score goalless, however, it was Chelsea who came out on top in the second half.

Ngolo Kante’s introduction during the break changed the game, serving as a great example of Thomas Tuchel’s in-game management.

A criticism of Nuno has been his choice of substitutions, with some fans labelling him as reactive as opposed to pro-active.

Thiago Silva’s opening goal came from a corner early in the second half, and with all of Tottenham’s victories being 1-0 wins, there is a genuine concern regarding their ability to come back from behind.

Alasdair Gold’s interview with Nuno saw the Portuguese boss accept this and he stated: "One concern we have is when we concede first, we are not able to react.

"The team is not strong enough to go and give a good response."

Many supporters have claimed the team looked leggy in the second half and questions over their fitness are becoming more and more common.

With a trip to former club Wolverhampton Wanderers awaiting Nuno before the ever-fiery North London Derby, pressure is starting to mount at Spurs.

Three back-to-back losses after three straight wins would take Tottenham back to square one and lead to questions over Nuno’s capability.

The importance of the result and performance in the North London Derby cannot be underestimated.

With Arsenal’s form and performances of late describable as underwhelming at best, Spurs supporters will be expecting a convincing victory