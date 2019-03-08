Search

Ex-Lion amateur Cox to make ring return on April 20

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 April 2019

Ken Sellek

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Hackney

Former Lion amateur Sam Cox is set to return to the ring on a Matchroom show at The O2 on April 20.

The super bantamweight is due to take part on a packed show that is headlined by the heavyweight clash between British hope David Allen and Lucas Browne of Australia.

The 24-year-old is unbeaten in three bouts since turning professional in July 2017, with all of his fights taking place at York Hall in Bethnal Green.

Cox’s most recent bout was in March of this year when he stopped Bulgarian rival Georgi Andonov in the first round of their contest.

For his next bout, the super bantamweight will leave York Hall behind for the first time and take to a much larger stage at The O2 later this month.

The packed card, which will be screened by Sky Sports, also features Joe Cordina, Dereck Chisora, Josh Kelly, Conor Benn and Shannon Courtenay.

It promises to be another exciting night of boxing for fans of the sport in the London area.

