Mossbourne Academy pupil Antiedu had the experience of a life-time at Twickenham

PUBLISHED: 12:36 13 March 2019

Mossbourne Community Academy youngster Godwin Antiedu (centre) (Pic: Sportsbeat)

Archant

A Mossbourne Community Academy pupil got the experience of a lifetime when they unveiled their school’s new Canterbury rugby shirt at Twickenham ahead of England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy.

Minutes before kick-off on Saturday, Godwin Antiedu proudly entered the famous pitch in his school’s new playing kit for the national anthems.

The opportunity came as part of the CBRE All Schools programme, launched in 2012 by the RFU, which aims to get more state secondary schools playing rugby and encourage students to join local clubs.

Godwin was one of 62 students from across England picked to unveil their new shirts and the 12-year-old said the whole day – which also saw him meet CBRE All Schools Ambassador and England international Sam Underhill, line up on the pitch for the anthems and sit in the crowd to watch the action – would live long in the memory.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” he said. “The chance to design our own shirt was incredible. We all came together and thought about what sort of design we wanted.

“To be in charge of the design was so much fun and the shirt looks really good.

“It was my first time at Twickenham and it was an amazing experience.”

