Old Streetonians remain top of the league after a massive win at strugglers Royston

Royston V Old Streetonians . Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Old Streetonians secured a comfortable 41-8 victory at Royston on Saturday to remain top of the London Three North West table.

Things did not get off to the best of starts for the Londoners, as replacement back Mark O'Connor dislocated his finger during the warm-up, meaning he spent the afternoon in a local hospital having it fixed, only returning in time for the bus journey home.

After the Old Street kick off went out on the full from the first play of the game, defence was the first order of the day.

This quickly turned into attack as a turnover and some bruising midfield carries saw Old Street win a penalty within the retreating Royston's half.

Fly-half Ojo Fitzpatrick was on target to give Old Street a 3-0 lead, which was extended shortly after with the first try of the day.

After some typically bruising carries in the midfield from second row Leod Ballantyne and Dominik Bart, play moved right quickly and Old Street exploited an overlap to send Cillian Burkeover in the corner.

Dom Bart was again to the fore with an outstanding burst through the middle and Colm Good, standing in as prop because of injuries to other regular props, was next on the scoresheet, following more Old Street pressure and a selfless pass from flanker Tom Hilkene.

The half was capped when, following an initial burst by centre Neil Spalding on the right, the ball was quickly moved left and, following a flick on by outside centre Harry Dakin-Brown, was dotted down by Burke for his second of the day.

Old Street held a commanding 29-0 lead at half time, but unfortunately skipper Harry Marson left the field, making way for replacement Chris Hull.

The second half started less brightly for the north London side as Royston began to string some tight phases together and ill discipline from Old Street saw the hosts awarded a penalty.

The hosts kicked at goal and succeeded in making a three-point dent in the lead.

Buoyed by this, Royston came out fighting hard and with Old Street down to 14 men after Eoghan Barry was sin-binned for a late tackle, they scored a try in the corner.

But Barry Cormac then released winger Oli Brown for another seven-point score before Fitzpatrick sent Burke in for his hat-trick.