Sporting Club de Mundial secure 12th consecutive win with victory over BG Club

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 December 2019

David Fallah and Shameek Farrell celebrate for Sporting Club de Mundial. Picture: James Starkey

David Fallah and Shameek Farrell celebrate for Sporting Club de Mundial. Picture: James Starkey

Archant

Second half goals from David Fallah, Greg Moorse and Shameek Farrell helped to make it 12 wins out of 12 for Sporting Club de Mundial as they beat BG Club 4-1 in the Hackney & Leyton SFL Premier Division on Sunday.

Josep Estol, returning to the side from injury, opened the scoring by heading home a Dave Stevens free-kick.

David Fallah continued his impressive form by scoring his fifth goal in six games from close range before winning a penalty.

After a delay to take the spot-kick, Greg Moorse's effort was saved.

Soon after, Shameek Farrell was felled in the box and Moorse made no mistake the second time around to score his 12th goal of the season.

BG Club pulled one back before Farrell finished with a low drive to get his eighth of the season and put the game beyond doubt.

Alan Bond, head of football, said: "It's been a great opening for us results wise. It is a fantastic group of players and we want them to be role models for the next generation."

