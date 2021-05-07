Shelina Zadorsky signs new Tottenham contract

Published: 11:48 AM May 7, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Shelina Zadorsky (left) and Manchester United's Jess Sigsworth battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur defender Shelina Zadorsky has signed a new contract at the club until 2022 with an option to extend for a further year.

Zadorsky joined the north London side from Orlando Pride in August 2020 and has made 20 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Zadorsky has captained Spurs since January including a game against Arsenal in the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March.

The centre-back also scored against the Gunners in the Continental Cup as Spurs drew 2-2 before losing to their rivals in a penalty shootout.

The defender has won 69 caps for Canada and has won an Olympic bronze medal at the Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro.

On her new contract she told the club website: “I feel very excited. I think we’ve created a really cool culture and it is exciting to see where we are heading.

"The quality of this league is top tier and just playing week in, week out against some of the best opposition as well. For me as an individual it is testing me every week.”

Zadorsky has made 15 appearances in the Women's Super League for the Lilywhites this season as Spurs are currently eighth in the table going into the final day of the campaign away at Birmingham City.