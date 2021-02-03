Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Anna Filbey joins Celtic on loan

Published: 11:08 AM February 3, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Anna Filbey has joined Scottish Women's Premiership side Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

Filbey is a former Arsenal youngster and crossed the divide ahead of the 2018-19 season as she helped Spurs win promotion to the Women's Super League.

During the Lilywhites first season in the WSL the Welsh International made 16 appearances in defence alongside Hannah Godfrey but she is a natural defensive midfielder.

In June 2020, Filbey signed a new one year contract at Tottenham however has struggled to break into the starting eleven this season as the Lilywhites are 7th in the WSL table.

Filbey represented England at youth level for the under 17 and the under 19 team but on October, 8 2019 she made her senior international debut for Wales starting in a 1–0 UEFA Women's Euro 2021 qualifying away win over Belarus.

Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey arrives ahead of the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

A Tottenham Hotspur statement read on Tuesday morning: "Anna Filbey has joined Celtic on loan for the remainder of the season."

The 21-year-old midfielder has made 21 appearances in our colours after joining from Arsenal in 2018.

Filbey had been linked with a move to fellow WSL side Aston Villa but it never materialised and a move to Celtic was on the cards.

She could be set to make her debut for the Hoops this weekend when Scottish Women's football returns in the Old Firm Derby against Rangers.

Meanwhile former West Ham United Women star Jacynta Galabadaarachchi has also linked up with Celtic signing from Italian side Napoli.

Galabadaarachchi left the Hammers in September 2020 to move to Italy but has decided on a return to the UK after finding game-time limited in Naples.

During her time at West Ham she made 17 appearances in all competitions including 11 in the Women's Super League during the 2019/20 campaign that was curtailed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

At West Ham in 2019/20 she played 489 minutes creating 14 chances having 9 shots with 2 on target she also made 131 passes with 5 of those being key passes.

Like Filbey the Australian born star could make her debut this weekend (Sunday, February 7) against Rangers in the Scottish Women's Premiership.