Tottenham squad is slowly taking shape but uncertainty remains

Opinion

Published: 8:39 AM July 28, 2021

Tottenham Hotspurs’ pre-season fixtures have started with a huge focus on youth and fringe players, due to the unavailability of a large cohort of the first team, following endeavours on international duty.

With many of those first-teamers now returning from their holidays, we are likely to gain a greater insight into what to expect next season from the games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Unless they choose to return early, both Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will miss the opening day fixture against Manchester City. South American duo, Davinson Sanchez and Giovani Lo Celso, are only scheduled to return days before that match.

Academy products such as Nile John, Cesay Kallum, and Dane Scarlett have impressed so far in the games played. The latter has been generating hype and his performances are only fuelling the anticipation and excitement Spurs fans have.

Reportedly, Nuno Espirito Santos has been running double training sessions, with an obvious desire to improve the level of fitness throughout the squad. This points towards the side returning to playing on the front foot, therefore needing to outrun their opposition and cover all areas of the pitch.

Fabio Paratici has already confirmed his first two additions to the squad, however, with the departure of club servant Toby Alderweireld, a first-team centre-back will no doubt be brought into the window.

Atlanta centre-back, Cristian Romero has been a name heavily linked with the lilywhites, and according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal for the Argentine is close.

In all likelihood, Nuno will operate with a four at the back, with tougher fixtures to come, the Portuguese coach will have to start considering his best starting XI.

The positive signs the youth have shown may see them rewarded with more game time this season – especially in the Europa Conference League – partly a factor as to why Nuno was awarded the job.

While a few more shrewd signings are still required before the season begins, Tottenham are finally moving in a positive direction heading into the new campaign.

Following the disaster of last season, Nuno will perhaps be under less pressure than you would hope, yet he will still be desperate to get off to a good start and build momentum.

