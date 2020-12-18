Alex Morgan visits Tottenham Hotspur scheme developing next generation of female players

Published: 3:12 PM December 18, 2020

Alex Morgan paid a surprise visit to a Tottenham Hotspur scheme providing a talent pathway for the next generation of female players in its local community.

The club’s Football Development Centres for women, delivered in partnership with Barnet & Southgate College and New City College, aim to bridge the gap between junior football and the Club’s WSL Academy.

Students on the programme are able to study academic subjects at the college while training three times a week, playing competitive football matches and accessing physiotherapy and strength and conditioning services.

Morgan was accompanied by team-mate Jess Naz - an example of a player that has progressed through the programme to play for the Tottenham Hotspur Women first-team.

Whilst a student on the programme, Jess completed circa 50 hours of coach mentoring before focusing on her playing pathway - progressing into professional football and representing England at U19 level.

As well as providing a pathway for players, the programme also aims to identify students who demonstrate a talent and desire to begin a career in football coaching.

Alex and Jess met with Sabrina Dias, who has progressed through the programme to become employed by Tottenham Hotspur as a development coach.

During the session, held at Haringey Borough FC’s Coles Park Stadium, there was a special moment for one current student, Bridget Hogg, who had the opportunity to tell Alex that she was the reason she had started playing football.

Alex arranged for Bridget to attend Sunday’s 3-1 WSL victory over Aston Villa Women at The Hive, in which the USA international opened the scoring with her second strike in as many matches.

On her visit to the Development Centre, Alex said: “I think it's a great programme that really inspires the next generation and gives these girls an opportunity to play, coach or be a part of the local community and so I'm really happy to be here and take questions from the girls and inspire them in any way that I can. At one time, I was in their shoes.”

Jess said: “It’s great to see this programme go from strength to strength, giving girls motivation by representing a big club like Spurs.”