Spurs striker Alex Morgan is set to return to the USA

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:29 PM December 21, 2020   
Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan (right) and Aston Villa's Nat Haigh battle for the ball during the F

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan (right) and Aston Villa's Nat Haigh battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive, Barnet. - Credit: PA

Tottenham star Alex Morgan will be returning to the United States in the New Year after the conclusion of the first half of the Barclays FA Women's Super League season.

The striker joined Spurs in September from Orlando Pride and made five appearances, scoring twice in the WSL, following her return to action after giving birth in May.

Head of women's football Heather Cowan said: “We were delighted at the start of the season when Alex chose us as her club to help regain fitness and take her first steps back into competitive football after giving birth earlier this year.

“It has been a pleasure to have Alex with us during this period and the whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women's game.

“We wish Alex all the best for the future both at club and international level as she prepares to return back home with her family. She will always be welcome here at Spurs.”

Tottenham Hotspur

