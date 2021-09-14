'Ndombele's flair could fix Tottenham's creative failings'

Opinion

Published: 4:38 PM September 14, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur endured a torrid afternoon at Selhurst Park, in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, as they were beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace.

While without many first-team players, such as Heung-Min Son, Davinson Sanchez, and Steven Bergwijn, Spurs were second best from start to finish.

Japhet Tanganga started in his preferred centre-back role alongside Eric Dier, who Spurs lost to injury very early in the first half.

Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (left) confront each other during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Having impressed at right-back this season, Tanganga started the game well but was dismissed for two bookable offences in the second half.

Despite the red card coming in the second half, the Lilywhites saw little of the ball and registered 0 shots in the first half, Patrick Vieira had his side well on top.

Palace were unlucky to go into the interval level, as they rued a whole host of missed opportunities.

For the first time in his Premier League career, Harry Kane didn’t have a shot or touch in the opposition box of a game he played 90 minutes in.

A worrying stat for the Tottenham faithful, reminiscent of the negative football they played under Jose Mourinho.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping to have his first-team members back for the clash against London rivals Chelsea, but before that, they face Rennes in the Europa Conference League.

Having won the opening three games by just a 1-0 margin, the game against the blues will likely be low-scoring and about who defends better over the 90 minutes.

Pressure may build on Nuno and his side to show a bit more attacking prowess as the season continues, with the style of play being a huge factor in Mourinho’s unpopularity with the supporters.

Tanguy Ndombele remained at the club, despite the rumours surrounding his future and the reports that claimed he wanted to leave.

How Nuno manages this situation could be key, as the Frenchman has the attacking flair needed to create chances for his teammate.

While the defeat to Palace was embarrassing, it will be important for the lilywhites to bounce back as a string of poor performances will lead to the same snowball effect we have seen in recent seasons.