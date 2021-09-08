Spurs to be without key players for Premier League return

Opinion

Published: 11:21 AM September 8, 2021

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi, right, Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso, center, and Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez walk off the field as the game against Brazil is interrupted by health authorities - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Nuno Espirito Santos, will be without a handful of key players ahead of Spurs' London derby against Crystal Palace.

Travelling to Selhurst Park for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Nuno will be without South American trio Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, and Davinson Sanchez.

This comes because of the players ignoring rules around Covid-19 and travelling to red list countries to play for their national teams, against the orders of the Premier League.

Spurs have reportedly sent a fitness coach over to Croatia to work with the trio as they isolate for 10 days before returning to England.

The players are also expected to be hit with a hefty fine for defying orders and travelling without permission from the club.

Sanchez has started the season in fine form, developing a solid relationship with Eric Dier, while Romero was hoping to impose himself in the squad following his move from Atlanta.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Sunday August 22, 2021. - Credit: PA

These events will give Nuno some decisions to make regarding the teamsheet against Palace, and potentially the Europa Conference League fixture.

Having picked up nine points from nine, Spurs will be hoping this international break and these difficulties do not affect their momentum and derail the solid start they have made to the campaign.

Star player Heung-Min Son is allegedly a doubt through injury, suffering from a calf problem while on international duty with South Korea.

The news will come as a major concern, considering the value the winger brings to the side with his goals and assists being a high percentage of Tottenham’s total.

Ahead of three tough London derbies, Nuno will need his firepower to be fit, firing, and in good form to continue putting points on the board.

This may open the door for the likes of Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil to hold down a place in the starting line-up – with the pair impressing already this season when relied upon.

With a tough clash against Chelsea looming, taking all three points at Selhurst Park will be a necessity for Spurs.