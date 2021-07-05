News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Sport

Stoke Newington under 17s claim Market Road league and cup double

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:30 AM July 5, 2021    Updated: 3:24 PM July 5, 2021
Stoke Newington under 17’s claim Market Road League and Cup Double

Stoke Newington under 17’s claim Market Road League and Cup Double - Credit: Paul Kennedy

Stoke Newington FC under 17’s claimed a league and cup double at Market Road as the football season came to an end at the Islington football institution.  

The team were undefeated in the league, winning all their games and drawing one and clinched the double with a comprehensive 5-0 cup final win against Hacquenye FC.

The Clissold Park side also won the 11 a side under 17’s league at Hackney Marshes to complete a trophy laden season.  

Head coach Emilio Fuentes said: “The league was very competitive but our team matched great skill with hard work to remain undefeated winning both competitions by playing stylish attacking football in what was a near faultless season."

Visit https://www.stokenewingtonyfc.com for more information on the club that was founded back in 2010.

You may also want to watch:

Football
Islington News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents from Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets march to Town Hall in protest of road closures.

Hackney Council

Council raises £2.7m by fining drivers for breaching LTNs

Jacob Dirnhuber, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Sgt Matt Ratana, who was the “centrepiece of community policing” in Hackney for many years

Matt Ratana: Man charged with murder of sergeant shot in police station

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Covid vaccine vial.

Coronavirus

Hackney is one of the least vaccinated places in Britain

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COV

Matt Hancock

'Astonishing arrogance', says MP Diane Abbott on Matt Hancock affair

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon