Stoke Newington under 17s claim Market Road league and cup double

Published: 10:30 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 3:24 PM July 5, 2021

Stoke Newington FC under 17’s claimed a league and cup double at Market Road as the football season came to an end at the Islington football institution.

The team were undefeated in the league, winning all their games and drawing one and clinched the double with a comprehensive 5-0 cup final win against Hacquenye FC.

The Clissold Park side also won the 11 a side under 17’s league at Hackney Marshes to complete a trophy laden season.

Head coach Emilio Fuentes said: “The league was very competitive but our team matched great skill with hard work to remain undefeated winning both competitions by playing stylish attacking football in what was a near faultless season."

Visit https://www.stokenewingtonyfc.com for more information on the club that was founded back in 2010.