Stormont House students claim national rowing titles

The National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships took place at the Copper Box Arena last week

Two Stormont House students had reason to celebrate after winning events at the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships.

The competition was held at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with over 1,700 youngsters in action.

Stormont House’s DJ Pencile was among those to triumph, coming first in the KS3 Boys (SEN) category.

There was success too for fellow Stormont House student Brett England, who won the KS4 Boys (SEN) competition.

Three Mossbourne Academy pupils also collected medals from the event, including a silver for Meda Laukyte in the Year 13 Girls division.

Bronze medals went to Lucie Bloomberg in the Year Nine Girls category and Robine van Doorn in the Year 12 Girls event.

The competition was also attended by some very important guests, including three-time Olympic champion Pete Reed, Cambridge University rower Callum Sullivan and Maddy Badcott, who won the Boat Race in 2015 and 2016.