Youthful Hackney Wick looking to push on as Newbury Forest need to improve
- Credit: Tim Edwards
Hackney Wick will be hoping their young side can push on this season after trying to find stability in recent seasons since dropping into the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South.
The Wickers went with a youthful approach after being relegated from the Essex Senior League and it has taken time to build the squad up although the last two seasons have been incomplete due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.
Bobby Kasanga’s men have however started the new campaign extremely brightly and will hope to pull off plenty of surprises in the division.
They will continue to play out of Witham Town’s Spa Road home while they search for a ground of their own in the borough of Hackney.
League rivals Newbury Forest have had a much different time of things and will be looking to put their poor start behind them as they look to start climbing up the division.
Forest have been a side that regularly competes but they will be determined they challenge all teams to push on this campaign.
