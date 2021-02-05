Tottenham Hotspur seek to bounce back at Aston Villa in Women's Super League

Published: 8:04 AM February 5, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucy Quinn (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Aston Villa in the Women's Super League this Saturday afternoon for a 12.30pm kick off aiming to bounce back from their defeat at Chelsea.

The Lilywhites lost 4-0 to the champions on Sunday but will be in a confident mood that they can get all three points at the Bescot stadium this weekend.

The last time the two teams met Spurs won 3-1 in December with Alex Morgan, Rosella Ayane and an own goal from Caroline Siems securing all three points for Rehanne Skinner’s side.

Aston Villa were due to play Arsenal last weekend but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch so will be fresh coming into the tie.

Aston Villa's last game was also against Chelsea as they lost 4-0 to Emma Hayes side with Samantha Kerr, Bethany England, Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson scoring the goals.

You may also want to watch:

Spurs are expected to play 4-2-3-1 once again with Kit Graham the key player in this fixture as she leads the press well and performed well at Chelsea last weekend hitting the post in the process.

The game will be broadcast live on the FA Player on Saturday afternoon with a 12.30pm kick off time.