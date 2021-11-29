Tottenham boss Antonio Conte looking to revamp squad in transfer windows

Opinion

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte who has warned his under-performing players they are all on trial - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is in the process of evaluating the level players in his squad are reaching, ahead of both the January and summer transfer windows.

This weekend’s fixture away to Burnley at Turf Moor was postponed due to weather conditions, with snow repeatedly settling on the pitch despite efforts to clear it.

Tottenham Hotspur players throw snowballs as the match is abandoned at Turf Moor. - Credit: PA

Both sets of managers were keen to play the game but conceded the conditions made it frankly impossible.

The Clarets were hoping to build off their enthralling 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace, while Spurs were hoping to record back-to-back league wins after coming from behind vs Leeds United last weekend.

Spurs were also in Europa Conference League action during midweek, suffering a shock 2-1 loss to NS Mura.

Conte boldly stated in his post-match interview that several players in his squad were playing for their futures at the club – with such a performance doing those individuals no favours.

“We want to grow and compete with other great English clubs. But today there is a gap between the investments made by the owners and the sporting results. We have to fill it.

“We need players with the right mentality and with the quality, players that deserve to play for Tottenham and aspire to be competitive, to fight for this shirt, to win something.”

“I’m making my evaluations and then I’ll speak with the club.”

Supporters may feel this is a message that was aimed directly at the likes of Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, and Davinson Sanchez, all players who may be on borrowed time under the Italian.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli as the match is abandoned at Turf Moor. - Credit: PA

It should not be a surprise to many that Conte is ruthless with his approach when it comes to players who do not buy into his system and play in the way that is desired to them.

The budget Conte will be given by Daniel Levy will play a large factor in who is permitted to leave the club and what level of replacement is brought in as his project begins to slowly take shape.