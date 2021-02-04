News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Sport

Tottenham look to end bad run at home to Chelsea

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:00 AM February 4, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn (left) attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match a

Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn (left) attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to put a miserable week of results behind them as they come up against one of Jose Mourinho’s former clubs. 

Spurs will welcome Thomas Tuchel’s men to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening (8pm) as they look to put defeats to both Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion behind them, as they look to get their season back on track. They will remain without striker Harry Kane. 

The Blues meanwhile have been reinvigorated by the arrival of new boss Tuchel, sealing a 2-0 victory over Burnley after a goalless draw with Wolves just 24 hours after the boss was announced as the replacement for Frank Lampard. 

Spurs saw Gedson Fernandes' loan deal expire and he has since joined Turkish side Galatasaray while Paulo Gazzaniga has joined La Liga side Elche on loan until the end of the season. 

The Argentina goalkeeper, who joined Spurs from Southampton in August, 2017, has made 37 competitive appearances and is now seeking more regular first-team action.

