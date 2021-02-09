Tottenham boss Skinner says they failed to do the basics well enough in Aston Villa defeat

Published: 8:39 AM February 9, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur lost their latest Women's Super League game 1-0, at the Banks’s Stadium, against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Despite them dominating large parts of the game, the visitors failed to convert any of their shots into goals.

Villa scored inside the first 15 minutes after a shot outside the box from striker, Mana Iwabuchi.

Spurs coach, Rehanne Skinner, explained the frustrations of the loss: “We didn’t do the basics well enough.

“Shooting opportunities, we took, we just needed to be better in terms of the quality of those.”

Defender, Kerys Harrop, echoed this as the team practiced creating and converting chances in training but it didn’t seem to succeed on the pitch: “We practice it in training, and it goes well and when it comes to a match day it wasn’t seeming to gel today (Saturday)."

Skinner went on to describe how the performance from the away side wasn’t quite good enough: “In the first half we didn’t have enough players looking to get on the ball in those pockets of space.”

“You can dominate possession but ultimately you have got to score goals.”

Looking onto their mid-week game, Harrop said: “We have just got to analyse the game, work on the negatives, take the positives from it and just put it to bed now.

“As long as we have that work rate and fight, spirit and keep pushing ‘til the end on Wednesday, hopefully we’ll get some points.”

Skinner also explained what they need to do ahead of their home fixture to Bristol City Women: “We don’t have a lot of time to dwell on it. Ultimately, we’ll try review this and look forward to the things we have to improve on, ready for Wednesday.

The loss leaves Spurs seventh in the league, after 12 games, whilst Aston Villa move to ninth.



