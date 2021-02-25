Tottenham eye up Burnley fixture to turn things around

Published: 7:00 AM February 25, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) and West Ham United's Said Benrahma (left) and Ben Johnson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur will be desperate to start turning their fortunes around and climbing up the Premier League table when they face Burnley.

Spurs, who currently sit ninth, will host Sean Dyche’s men on Sunday (2pm) as they look to end a torrid run having lost five of their last six league fixtures.

The pressure is beginning to mount of boss Jose Mourinho as they continue to slip down the table despite a strong start to the campaign.

They were due to play the second leg of their last 32 Europa League tie against Wolfsberger last night (Wednesday) having won the first leg 4-1.

Players including Gareth Bale and Dele Alli, who have seen limited minutes, could start to be used more frequently to help them turn things around.

One player who has recently pushed his way into the starting line-up more regularly is Brazilian Lucas Moura, much to the delight of Mourinho.

“Lucas is a team player," he said. "That’s what teams need and many times people in general don’t give the right value to these types of player.”